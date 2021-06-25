Population census is good for national development - Abronye DC

Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

The Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC has encouraged the public to get involved in the ongoing population census.

According to him, census is the heartbeat of every country because knowing “our population information is needed to guide all planning decisions.”



Speaking on UTV’s “Adekye Nsroma”, Abronye indicated that the population census will give the country the total number of persons, housing types and their geographic characteristics.



To him, this census provides help in planning educational, health, housing and other social services for the citizens.

He also made a case on how census attracts investors saying “census helps draw more investors into the country since the investors can attest to how fast that county is growing.”



“This exercise is very important, hence those in charge should try and work on the publicity for every Ghanaian to know and understand what is really going on if not their employer’s lives will continue to be at risk. Authorities should also make sure their workers are well equipped and have enough resources before going out…Workers should be neatly dressed with their tag and ID cards for easy identification. We should all get involved for the betterment of this country.”