Port of Takoradi boosts security alertness

Reps of security agencies in a meeting post-simulation exercise

Source: Eye On Port

The Port of Takoradi is concerned about the growing threats of piracy and insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Port is cognizant of its role in the maritime trade especially Ghana’s burgeoning oil and gas industry, and as such taken steps to improve its security against these threats.



One of such steps is demonstrated in the recently organized security exercise code-named “MT TUGA 4” intended to test and enhance the coordination procedures and response processes against likely security threats to the port facility and ships at its anchorage.



The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority collaborated with the Western Naval Command, the Marine Police, the Ghana Air force, National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Customs, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Maritime Authority.



The various agencies collaborated for a coordinated response to a simulated hijacking at the Liquid Bulk Terminal at the Port.

The successful exercise most importantly tested the interoperability of the various agencies, while fishing out existing gaps to improve on.



This exercise fulfils a requirement of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS) and enhances the Port of Takoradi’s position of being one of the safest sports in the subregion.



The Harbour Master at the Port of Takoradi, Captain Richmond Quayson, speaking to the media in the aftermath of the exercise said, “the Port of Takoradi is safe for maritime business and we assure everybody that the Port Facility Committee is working in making sure that we remain in good business.”