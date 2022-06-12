0
Port of Takoradi plants over 100 species of tree crops

Tree Planting GPHA Officials of Takoradi Port planting trees

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, the Director of Port of Takoradi, has stressed the need to conserve the environment through tree planting to mitigate the incessant effects of climate change.

He noted how beneficial trees were to human survival, including the production of oxygen, food, leisure, fighting erosion and serving as windbreaks.

Captain Afadzi said, "As I speak, carbon dioxide comes out of me...the tree will absorb it and give me oxygen in return, a very essential life commodity."

He then planted the first tree crop on the compound of the New Takoradi Methodist school to Green their environment, and provide shade and food when nurtured to grow.

The Management of Port of Takoradi decided to plant over 100 such tree crops in their immediate catchment area to also mitigate the activities of the ocean.

He promised the commitment of the Health, Safety and Environmental Department to monitor and nurture all trees planted to survive.

Ms Emelia Esi Eshun, the Headmistress of the School, was grateful to the Port for choosing their school and the community and called for community support to realise the green Ghana vision.

She lauded the initiative to restore Ghana's vegetation and forest cover and called for a pragmatic mechanism to ensure its success.

Source: GNA
