Porters are tasked to buy iPhone, others for their husbands – National Kayaye Ass. President

The president for the National ‘Kayaye’ Association, Adiza Isunah, has said that porters are given a list of items to carry home for their spouses after migrating to work in the southern part of the country, myjoyonline has reported.



iPhone, motorcycles and other items are all inclusive in the list given to them by their husbands, she alleged.



She also added that porters are unable to buy and eat proper food because they want to save up and meet the requests of their husbands, myjoyonline reported her to have said.



“One thing they have complained to me is that the list their husbands give them when they are coming here from the North, is too much.

“The men give them a long list telling them to buy them this and that. Some men even tell them to buy motorbikes and because of that, they don’t buy any proper food to eat,” Adiza Isunah is quoted to have said.



She also disclosed that some husbands in the Northern region do not take good care of their pregnant wives, causing them to move to the southern part of the country to work as ‘Kayaye’ in their pregnant state.



“What pains me the most is that they don’t take care of their wives when they impregnate them, you will see a ‘Kayaye’ woman with one-month pregnancy, you will ask them to go back, by the time you realise she has given birth in a vehicle.” Myjoyonline quoted her in their report



Adiza Isunah also called on government to pay some attention to the welfare of porters as they mostly receive unfair treatment from their husbands



“I will write a letter to the President, Chief of Staff, and the Parliament to help the ‘Kayaye’ women because they are suffering,” she said.



However, Inuah Yusif, a legal practitioner has said that he disagrees with the allegations made by Adizah against northern men, and described her narration as deceptive.

He contended that the ‘Kayaye’ women’s motive is to raise funds to buy a sewing machine.



According to him, he had had some interactions with them and has never heard about such demands from their husbands



“My heart is saddened after hearing this from Hajiah Adizah; I don’t know whether there is a different Northern Region elsewhere that she is talking about. We don’t know something like that,” Mr. Yusif is quoted to have said



“She should not come and tarnish the image of Ghanaians, please; this issue of Northern men asking their women to buy things for them is a complete fallacy,” he finally added.