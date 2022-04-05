4
Portion of Takoradi emporary market gutted by fire

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

A portion of the Takoradi temporary market has been razed down by fire. The Fire, according to DO 11 Emmanuel Bonney, Western Regional Public Relations officer, Ghana National Fire Service, started around 2:18am when a Police Officer on duty put in a distress call to the Command.

He said the Command then mobilized eight fire tenders from the Ghana Ports, the Air Force and started firefighting at about 2:22am until about 5:35am when the situation was brought under control.

DO 11 Bonney said about one quarter of the temporary market housing clothing, maize and food crops, hairdressing salons and jewelry shops had been affected.

Currently, the Fire Officer could not point to any cause of the fire but advised that gadgets used at the market should be unplugged or disconnected.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Stores Association, Mr Ernest Dzepe, has called on city authorities to come to the aid of the affected victims while creating proper access roads in the market.

He noted how congestion in the market had contributed to adverse effects of the Fire and the need for spacing in the temporary market.

