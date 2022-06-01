Postponement of Central Regional NPP delegates conference was needless - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has registered his displeasure over the turn of events at the Central Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The New Patriotic Party has postponed its Regional Delegates Conference due to a pending motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction filed at the Cape Coast High Court.



The conference was originally scheduled to take place at Dunkwa-on-Offin over the weekend but failed to come off as a result of some internal conflicts.



A statement signed by Mr. Robert K Kutin Jnr, the Regional Chairman of the party, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast, said the party on Thursday, May 26, received an interlocutory injunction restraining it from holding, conducting, convening and or organizing the elections.



Also, the suit has stopped it from transmitting any result to the party's national office until the final determination of the suit.

The Plaintiffs of the suit were Messieurs Edward Armah, Ransford Bosomtwe, Albert Ackon, Razak Nurudeen, and Mohammed Iddrissu.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" program Wednesday morning, Kwamena Duncan described the incident as "needless", stressing "we did not have to get to this junction".



He blamed the party's leadership in the Central Region, particularly its Chairman, for the internal conflicts which have resulted in the suspension of the Regional elections.