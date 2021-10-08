Potsin chief appeals to IGP for help over insecurity issues

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare

The chiefs and elders of Gomoa Potsin have called on IGP, Dr Dampare Akuffo to give them maximum security because some of some threats they are facing.

Speaking to the media Nana Kwao Adofrakye V, of Gomoa Akyempim traditional area said, death is a necessary end but they will not sit for anyone to kill them just like that and are calling on the police especially IGP to give them protection.



According to him, Gomoa Potsin is not safe for them as chiefs, and should not wait for any bad thing to happen before they come out.



"The police says is purely chieftaincy issues, it might be true or it might not be true. Even if it is chieftaincy issues I should be briefed about what is actually is happening so that the complainant will also be at ease."



Nana Kwao Adofrakye said, about month ago some men came to his house fortunately he was out of town, and questioned his wife that they



want to see him.

" We have done absolutely nothing to these people and it beat the stretch of my thinking why they are hunting us."



They blame the police for not doing much to minimise the tension, and it is against this backdrop that the IGP is being called upon hence notification of



their plight at Gomoa Potsin.



"As for death everyone will taste it when the time comes but I will not sit down



for any hooligan to kill me before the said time." he opined.