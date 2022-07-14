0
Poverty can trigger mental illness – Dr. Akwasi Osei

Dr Akwasi Osei 123 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority, Akwasi Osei

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority (MHA), Dr. Akwasi Osei has revealed that poverty can cause mental illness.

He explained further that even though poverty per se is not a cause of mental illness it can highly trigger emotional disorders which can affect one’s physical and mental health state.

Dr. Akwasi Osei made this revelation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, on GTV’s Breakfast Show.

He explained that people with mental illness often live in chronic poverty. “On the other hand, poverty can be a significant risk factor for poor physical and mental health,” the CEO of MHA reiterated.

Dr. Akwasi Osei was of the view that the relationship between poverty and mental illness is both straightforward and complex saying understanding this broader context is key to addressing poverty in order to promote mental health and support the recovery of persons with mental illness.

Mental illnesses are health conditions involving changes in emotion, thinking, or behavior (or a combination of these). Mental illnesses are associated with distress and or problems functioning in social, work, or family activities.

