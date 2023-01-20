Poverty in Northern Ghana has worsened – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the mismanagement of the Ghanaian Ghanaian economy by the New Patriotic Party(NPP) has made poor people in the North poorer.

According to him, price volatility and extreme inflation has worsened an already precarious situation of Ghanaian people especially residents of regions in the northern part.



Having visited the Savannah, Northern and Upper West Region in his latest tour of the north, Mr Mahama his observation of the conditions of living of people points to a collapse of the economy.



“I am back to Accra from a trip to the Savanna, Northern and Upper West Regions – and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation & price volatility,” he wrote in a facebook post.



While blaming the situation on the mismanagement of the economy, he noted that the opposition NationalDemocraticCongresshas managed the economy better than the New Patriotic Party.

“The economy is in a near state of collapse; clearly, the NDC has been a better manager of the economy,” he added.



Since the middle of 2022, economic conditions in the country have seen a significant deterioration with high cost of living, depreciation of the cedi, high fuel cost, higher inflation and price volatility amongst others.



Even though government has turned to the International Monitory Fund for support, the processes to secure a deal is fraught with challenges with the latest being a domestic debt exchange program which is being heavily rejected by stakeholders including bondholders.