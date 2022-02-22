Power FM's Oheneba speaks after release from prison

Power FM presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie

Oheneba Boamah Bennie sentenced to 14 days in prison

Stakeholders lament attack on press freedom



Oheneba vows to continue 'anti-Nana Addo' crusade



Power FM’s presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie has for the first time spoken after his release from prison on Monday February 21, 2022.



Speaking on ‘The Battle Ground’ on Power FM, the journalist expressed profound gratitude to all friends and sympathizers who supported him in his moment of difficulty.



He also thanked the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and the government at large for incarcerating him.



He mentioned that his arrest has catapulted him to fame stating in Twi that, “when Nana ordered my imprisonment, it made me hit brutal. BBC wrote a story about me, France 24 wrote a story about me, a Human rights group in America published that I was arrested by Nana Addo for insulting him after the elections."

Oheneba Boamah Bennie also disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo caused his arrest and imprisonment for ulterior motives.



The presenter said he was going to champion more anti-Nana Addo campaigns following his release stating that he does not fear going back to jail.



“He [Nana Akufo-Addo] arrested me because he claims I said he has met and had meetings with judges and so I should be charged with contempt and imprisoned but he is lying. The issue is that I made him unpopular.



"I was the one who started with the JM achievement campaigns... Nana Addo saw that I have made John Mahama more popular than him and if you go to parliament as well they are not in the majority so it is really disturbing him.



"So it is out of Akufo-Addo’s pain that he made Godfred Yeboah Dame prosecute and have me imprisoned. He [Godfred Dame] came with four soldiers into the court to convince the court to imprison me. I didn’t die. I have returned. The fire is just beginning, you will run. I’m no longer afraid of prison or cells. What I’m afraid of is that you won't be able to do anything to me," he stressed.



Background

Boamah was arrested and charged to court after he posted alleged secret videos regarding the 2020 election petition featuring President Akufo-Addo and some Supreme Court Judges.



It later emerged that the video was fake and defamatory.



Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, prosecuted the case and attained a contempt of court conviction of 14-days.



The convict was also to pay GH¢3000 to the court. Bennie was released on Monday, 21 February 2022.