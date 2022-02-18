‘Power can play tricks on a man’s mind’ – Sekou Nkrumah tackles Nana Akufo-Addo

Sekou Nkrumah

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is worried that under the presidency of a man who fought so hard for the freedom of speech and against military dictatorship, security operatives will be arresting people for speaking their mind.



Over the past weeks, at least three individuals have been arrested for comments that they made on either social media or in the mainstream media.



Mensah Thompson of ASEPA, Kwabena Bobie Ansah of Accra FM and Abronye DC of the governing NPP were arrested and charged with publication of false news. They have been granted bail and will be reappearing before the court.

Commenting on what is happening on his Facebook timeline, Dr. Nkrumah recalled how the President, who was at the time a human rights lawyer, demonstratd with the ordinary Ghanaian for the country to return to a constitutional rule.



Dr. Sekou Nkrumah wrote, “I am shocked that today Nana Addo as president will arrest someone for speaking his mind!”



“Was it not the same Nana Addo who fought with many of us against military dictatorship? Was it not the same Nana who demonstrated with us against bad government policies?” he questioned.



Dr. Nkrumah continued: “Together we fought for the freedom of speech and respect for human rights, we fought for a free press and a return to constitutional rule, so what has changed?



“I guess power can play tricks on a man’s mind.

“Power corrupts? No, it rather heightens pre-existing ethical tendencies!”



“Indeed power brings out the best in some people and the worst in others,” Dr Sekou Nkrumah concluded.



