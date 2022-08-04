1
Menu
News

Power outage negatively affecting health services in Yilo Krobo, lower Manya

Dumsor File photo

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The absence of power in parts of lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern region for close to one week is affecting healthcare delivery at various facilities.

Communities in both Municipalities have not had electricity for about a week now, after an alleged clash between ECG Staff and some residents.

The situation is costing some health facilities in both municipalities thousands of cedis as they have to depend on generators to operate.

In an interview with GBC NEWS, the Administrator of the Somanya Polyclinic, Vincent Tamakloe said the issue is worrisome and urged Government to quickly intervene to avoid a public health crisis.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Ablakwa ‘shades’ Ken Agyapong
Another rape case rocks KNUST, 6 students arrested
Pastor, wife granted bail for allegedly defrauding 875 victims
What ‘Waakye’ said in his last interview before his demise
Cancerous substance found in some Brukina drinks – Noguchi research reveals
I was an active member of Methodist Boys’ Brigade - Bawumia
Prof. Steve Hanke talks about Ghana's economy
Adom-Otchere slams NDC MP