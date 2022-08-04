Power outage negatively affecting health services in Yilo Krobo, lower Manya

File photo

The absence of power in parts of lower Manya and Yilo Krobo Municipalities in the Eastern region for close to one week is affecting healthcare delivery at various facilities.

Communities in both Municipalities have not had electricity for about a week now, after an alleged clash between ECG Staff and some residents.



The situation is costing some health facilities in both municipalities thousands of cedis as they have to depend on generators to operate.

In an interview with GBC NEWS, the Administrator of the Somanya Polyclinic, Vincent Tamakloe said the issue is worrisome and urged Government to quickly intervene to avoid a public health crisis.