Power play among NDC leaders can result in the lack of proper coordination – Jabari

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman (NDC)

A Regional Executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is sending a word of advice to his bosses, the National Executives to tone down power play as the party tries to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview, NDC 1st Vice Chairman for the Ashanti Region Captain (Retired) John Kwame Jabari noted that the individual brilliance of the National Executives of the party is there for all to see but his personal observation is that, at points in their execution of roles and powers especially in the Kumawu and Assin North by-elections, it lacked proper coordination which could impact negatively the party in winning the 2024 elections.



“My only problem, that you know I am a military man, I will just say it, there are too many institutions at the national there, when I say institutions, I don’t know how you want me to put it but there are too many “me de me ho” like I am me (power play)”, he bemoaned.



“Let me break it down, our National Executives; Asiedu Nketiah is an institution on his own, Fiifi Kwetey is an institution on its own, Sammy Gyamfi is an institution on its own, Yammin is an institution on its own , is like “omu di omu ho” to it ‘like they are of their own’, so sometimes coordination becomes a challenge, that is what I have seen”, he explained.



“They are brilliant on point but sometimes, the coordination amongst them is lacking…it is like ‘I am me; I know what I am doing’, and you know in a system when people know what they are supposed to do you don’t duplicate things. The coordination is just a problem but apart from that they are ok “

“I saw this problem in Assin North and Kumawu. We just have to perfect it and we are good to go” he advised



This notwithstanding, Captain Jabari noted that the NDC has the best leadership under Asiedu Nketiah to rescue Ghana from an empty NPP government”



“We have a solid team, to win power from this empty NPP government”, he noted.