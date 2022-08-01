Power restored to Wurunia, Katiu Saa communities after one and a half month in darkness

File photo of a transformer

The Volta River Authority(VRA) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company(NEDco) have finally restored electricity connectivity to Wurunia and Katiu Saa communities respectively in the Kassena Nankana West district of the upper east region after close to two months of darkness.

The lengthy blackout in the communities was caused by a faulty transformer.



The situation which made life unbearable for residents was solved when the Northern Electricity Distribution Company(NEDco) changed the faulty transformer on Sunday, July 31.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwaching Agwaazeh, the assembly member for Wurunia Electoral Area Hon. Vincent Abongpaare Alhassan praised the NEDco for coming to the aid of residents. He noted that all activities that depend on electricity were halted due to the absence of light, bringing life to a standstill.



The development-oriented assembly member lamented that due to the light out, the assemblyman said he always had sleepless nights till the situation was fixed.



He noted that the batteries of their phones have died, making it difficult to communicate with their relatives and friends who live outside the community.

The assemblyman said he had to always be on the neck of Navrongo and Tamale branches of VRA and NEDco to ensure they changed the faulty transformer.



Mr. Abongpaare thanked the residents in his electoral area for rallying their support behind him to get a new transformer for the community.



He however recommended the Public Utilities And Regulations Commission for the up-to-task performances.



According to him, the PURC workers did extremely well by always checking to find out the situation on the ground and pressurized the NedCo technicians to respond positively to the issue.