Power spiritual master, Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami to visit Ghana on September 6

Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami With PM of Barbados

Source: Victoria Hammah,contribution

Her Holiness Sri Jayanthi Kuraswami, the head of the Sri Jai Sathya mission of India is set to visit Ghana on a month-long visit from the 6th of September to the 4th of October, 2023.

Her visit, in collaboration with the Swami Ghananand Foundation, will allow the general public to experience the revered Spiritual master in three life-changing programs.



This will be Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami’s third visit to Ghana. Her first visit to Ghana in 2017, led to the historic meeting with the Otumfou - Nana Osei Tutu II, the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom of Ghana also she was the special guest of honour and the main speaker of the maiden edition of the Swami Ghananand Memorial Lectures.



The King of Asante culminated the experience by conferring unto Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami the historic name of Yaa Asantewaa - the celebrated female warrior who represents to the people of the Asante Kingdom and for that matter Ghana, dignity, loyalty, and sacrifice.



The highly respected spiritual master Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswai from India is also a seer, humanitarian, philosopher and healer, who embraces diversity and therefore accepts people of all faiths, sociocultural and economic backgrounds, irrespective of their moral and/or ethical standings, as she opines that everyone deserves the opportunity to unlearn negative values and to learn positive values.

Referred to as Divine Mother by her devotees, Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami's affectionate warmth is embraced by several world dignitaries including political leaders and prominent business moguls.



While in Ghana, Sri Jayanthi will hold a live spiritual Q&A at the Ampomah Hotel at East Legon, near American House on Thursday, September 14 at 5 p.m. She will also host a vibratory, meditation and healing session at the India Cultural Social Centre, Osu on Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m. Her visit will be climaxed with a “Fire Sacrifice” also known as Havan at the Laboma Beach, Labadi, on Sunday, October 1 at 3 p.m.



The Indian Guru will also pay courtesy calls on some religious, traditional and political leaders to foster unity and promote peace in Ghana.