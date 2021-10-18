Power transfer comment: Nana Oye warns Lord Commey, NPP and Akufo-Addo

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo is a former minister of Gender and Children

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection under former President John Mahama, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has sent a note of caution to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that political power will be handed over as stipulated by the Constitution of the country, stressing that the power of the state is the 1992 constitution.

She mentioned Lord Oblitey Commey, Director of Operations at the seat of Government and President Nana Akufo-Addo Addo to take note that political power will be handed over as dictated by the Constitution.



"The NPP Party, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Lord Commey of Jubilee House, Office of the President of Ghana. Take note, that the ‘Power’ of Ghana is the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. The ‘Power ‘of Ghana are our values of peace, tolerance and democratic rule.



Power will be handed over according to the dictates of the Constitution of Ghana and nothing else. Take Note,” she wrote on Facebook.



Her comment comes after Mr. Lord Commey asserted that the NPP should do all it takes to retain power come 2024.



His remarks have been deemed incendiary by social commentators who say such commentary could easily plunge the country into chaos.

What did Lord Commey say?



At the party’s Greater Accra Regional Delegates conference last week, Mr Commey stated forcefully that the NPP must do all it takes to be retained beyond 2024.



He stated that there is collateral damage for any political party that obtains power but fails to retain the same, a situation the NPP must endeavor to avoid.



“If God blesses you with power and you don’t grab it well, you will regret what would happen to you,” he said.



Lord Commey further stated that what should be of great interest to party supporters should be power and not who gets elected as party chairman or flagbeaer.

“Never again is what we should resolve leaving this conference this afternoon. Never again that this thing [acrimony] will ever happen to this party. Break the 8 has become the slogan but as I stand here and so far as I live I won’t break any eight (8).



"The power I have, I would not hand it over today nor tomorrow. There is no 8 to be broken. I’m continuing. Breaking the 8 slogans is a denigration. As if there is something indeed to be broken.



"We have the power and what is left is for us to sustain the power. We have a president who now says I would hand over to the next NPP Presidential candidate as President of the Republic of Ghana,” he told the cheering crowd.