Power vending woes: I deleted 'ECG cabal of criminals' post out of respect – Sam George

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The MP for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Sam Nartey George, has deleted a Facebook post in which he attributed the current challenges facing the Electricity Company of Ghana’s prepaid vending system to a deliberate attack on the system.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, 2 October 2022, the opposition MP called for investigations into the cause of the current challenges that have left electricity customers across the country without power.



Mr. Nartey George, who described the challenges with the ECG as extremely “serious”, said, “the attack on their system was not external but carried out by a cabal of ‘criminals’ within the very same organisation.”



He further disclosed that he had “information that a group had been siphoning over GHS200 million every month from the company” and urged “the government to commence a forensic investigation of the IT department of ECG.”



However, the MP, explaining his reason for deleting his earlier post in a subsequent post, noted that he deleted the “post out of respect for the work I have just been informed is being done on the matter.”



He added: “I do not intend in any way to compromise the remedial steps underway”.

“I can assure you all that I would continue to follow the matter and update the public on the actions taken to ensure such treachery against our country never happens again!”



Since Tuesday, 27 September 2022, ECG customers across the country have struggled to purchase prepaid credits for their prepaid metres.



The ECG announced that it was experiencing challenges with the purchasing of electricity by customers on the E-cash and PNS metering systems.



In a public announcement, the ECG noted that the interruption is due to “a technical challenge.”



The power distribution company, however, assured customers in the affected areas that its “engineers are working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system to normalcy.”