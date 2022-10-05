Power vending woes: Tema residents cry out

Long queues at ECG district office

Residents of Tema and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region are bemoaning their losses as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) faces vending challenges with its prepaid metering system.

CTV News visited the ECG’s offices in the Tema and Ashaiman metropolis where hundreds of people were waiting in queues to purchase their prepaid credits.



According to the residents, their businesses have been badly affected by the interruption in power due to their inability to top up their prepaid credits.



Some residents noted they will be forced to engage in illegal connection if the situation persists to enable them salvage their sources of livelihood.



A resident, blamed the situation on the government.



He said: “imagine the mothers in the queue, wanting to purchase prepaid credits. The lights have been off for a whole week. I sell bread, we supply bread, everything of ours has gone bad because of the lights.



“We live here in Ghana and claim there’s no light, but Ministers and MPs are using lights in this Ghana, so what I’m asking is, aren’t we human beings too, are we different from them?”

He also wants government to sit up and curb the suffering of Ghanaians.



“We voted them into power to serve us, we didn’t vote so they’ll be watching us. We’re suffering in Ghana. This ECG light we’ve queued to buy yet others are still able to buy because of protocol. We’re suffering,” the resident stated.



Meanwhile, the Managing Director of the Power distributing company, Samuel Mahama, is optimistic, that challenges with the power distributing company’s prepaid vending system will be fully resolved by Tuesday, 4 October 2022.



According to the ECG MD, customers will be able to purchase prepaid credits without challenges.



Power consumers across certain parts of the country have, for the past seven days, been unable to purchase power on their prepaid meters because of a technical challenge that affected ECG’s prepaid metering systems.