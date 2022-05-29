Powerful and popular Ghanaians who are freemasons

A group picture of some Ghanaian freemasons

Over the years, there have been attempts by members of the freemasons society in Ghana to demystify some public misconceptions about the usually reserved society.

With the manner in which freemasons operate, there have been some attempts to link the society to the Illuminati and this has further fed into the perceived activities of the group.



However, some members of the society who have openly declared their membership have also sought to clear the air about the activities of freemasons.



Contrary to the misconceptions, it has been outlined that freemasons believe in God and are not Satanists.



The group according to its members is a fraternal organization that unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind.



The group is said to engage in philanthropic activities for the good of humanity as part of its core activities.



The Ghanaian branch of the freemasons boasts of some prominent, powerful and accomplished members some of whom have openly declared their affiliation to the group.



Below are some prominent and powerful Ghanaians who are freemasons:

Former President John Agyekum Kufour



Former President John Agyekum Kufour is one of a list of Ghanaian presidents who belonged to the freemasons society.



President Kufour led Ghana between 2001 and 2009 and served two consecutive terms.



He is a known senior member of the freemasons society who was recently promoted to the position of Senior Grand Warden, by the United Grand Lodge of London.







Asantehene Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II





The overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a known member of the freemasons society of Ghana.



Born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah on May 6, 1950, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999.



In the freemason fraternity, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana and the Sword Bearer of the United Grand Lodge of England.



Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin







The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency has confessed to being a member of the freemasons.



In an interview, he stated that, “I am a mason and I have not been sanctioned by the Catholic Church. Freemasonry is a fraternal society that believes in God Almighty and follows certain principles that guide a man’s life and it does not run counter with my beliefs as a catholic. President Kufuor is a mason and a catholic.”

This follows pictures of the MP adorned in his mason’s attire being widely shared on social media.



A lawyer by education, Afenyo-Markin is a member of the governing New Patriotic Party and is currently the Deputy Majority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



Henry Martey Newman



John Henry Martey Newman, a Ghanaian Historian, Administrator, lawyer and also the Chief of Staff of Ghana under President John Atta Mills, is a mason.



Mr. Newman had his secondary school education at Mfantsipim School and proceeded to the University of Ghana where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and a bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree. Mr. Newman also obtained a certificate in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Otwasuom Osei Nyampong VI (Kamenahene of the Akwamu)



Known in private life as Yaw Adjei, he is the grand master of the Grand Lodge of Ghana. He is reported to have also been active in providing the public with more information about Freemasonry.

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi



Professor Christopher Ameyaw is a Ghanaian academic and politician. Ameyaw- Akumfi was the Minister of Education in the John Agyekum Kufour administration. Ameyaw- Akumfi entered the University of Ghana in 1965 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Zoology in 1969 and earned his master' s degree in the same field a year later. He is a member of the freemason.



