Practice impactful journalism - Former NMC Boss calls

Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng

Source: GNA

Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, former Chair, National Media Commission (NMC) has called for journalism practice in the country to go beyond just reporting news to impacting society.

He said journalists and media practitioners must fame issues, present the corresponding side to those issues to provide the public with the right information needed to engender intelligent public discussion and, or enable them to make informed decisions.



Nana Gyan-Apenteng made the call at the Volta Regional Media and Stakeholders Forum organised by MTN, Ghana’s leading mobile network operator in Ho for some selected journalists and stakeholders.



The Forum held under the theme, “Building Platforms to Deliver a Brighter Future for Ghana and beyond” gave attendees insights into what the company had done in the past year, their challenges and plans to excite customers in Ghana and beyond.



The former NMC boss said practitioners ought to take advantage of information made available to them and no matter how complex the subject matter would be, try and weave the facts into a comprehensive narrative that would attract the audience and keep them engaged.



“Journalism is not just reporting but interpreting the information presented to you to make it benefit the people. It is about producing compelling content and not just filling a page. You must give people the privilege and pay attention to your story.”

“We are doing it for ourselves and our country. Make efforts to enrich the work you do by taking advantage of every information you’re able to access,” Nana Gyan-Apenteng said.



Mr Eli Hini, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana in his presentation captured what the telecommunications giant had been about by way of network transformation, improving customer experience, future plans and industry updates.



He said the company was doing its best to get all customers registered in the ongoing SIM card registration, expected to end on July 31, 2022, citing completion of over 6,700 corporate and institutional activation, increase of devices for registration to 7,000 registration points including MTN branches, connect stores, field teams and external agents as of June 19, 2022.



Mr Hini encouraged customers to get their cards registered and assured that should MTN Ghana be required to offer any form of support to help customers beyond the July 31 deadline, it would gladly do so to avoid losing its cherished customers.