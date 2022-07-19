Praising Freddie Blay needless - Amoako Baah chastises Akufo-Addo

Richard Amoako Baah, Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, has described as needless, praises by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Freddie Blay, the former party chairman.

He said the former chairperson under his leadership, failed to unite the party, which led to the party losing 32 seats in Parliament during the 2020 parliamentary elections.



President Nana Akufo-Addo in his speech during the ruling NPP’s National Delegates’ conference in Accra heaped praises on outgoing national chairman Mr. Freddie Blay for his extraordinary work.



According to the President, Mr. Blay, who crossed from the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to the NPP, helped rescue the party and won power in 2020 when they were in dire crisis.



But, however, responding to the president’s statement, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, said Mr Blay deserves condemnation for bad leadership rather than praises for the division he brought to the party.

The former Political Science lecturer at the KNUST, during an interview on Otec FM’s ‘Nyansapo’ show on Monday, July 18, 2022, outlining some of his failures mentioned his inability to fulfill his promise of a bus to each of the 275 constituencies.



“It was under his leadership that led to the loss of 32 seats in parliament by the party, for imposing parliamentary candidates on the supporters and his failure to resolve party disputes that led to the supporters voting ‘skirt and blouse”, he told the program host, Captain Koda.



He added that “under the Freddie Blay’ administration, the electoral process has not been smooth, with Fomena constituency as a case study, and led to the party losing the seat to an independent”.