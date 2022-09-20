Pramkese: The history of a 300-year-old Akyem Abuakwa town

The Chief of Pramkese in the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Barimah Ofori Frimpong II, has recounted the town's history dating back to some 300 years ago.

Like many Ghanaian communities, the town, according to Barimah Ofori Frimpong II, was founded by his grandfathers, who migrated from the ancient town of Hemang Denkyira in the western part of the current-day Central Region.



In an interview with Oman Channel sighted by GhanaWeb, the chief detailed the historical journey of his forefathers to their current home.



Pramkese is about 300 years. There was a war between the people of Denkyira and Wassa; our chief at the time was from Denkyira Hemang. So looking at the effects of the war, he decided to migrate. He migrated together with his brother, and when they got to the Pra River, they lived there for a while before deciding to continue with the journey. So they continued until they arrived in the Akyem area," he said.



According to the current Chief of Pramkese, his forefathers first settled in a swampy area in the Akyem area. However, the resulting effects of living in a swampy area being diseases such as malaria suffered by women and children forced them to move further.



"The place they first settled in the Akyem area was a swampy area, and so it got to a time when the women and children were dying from malaria and other diseases. They went to consult the gods about it, and they were directed to move further beyond a mountain where they would come to land made up of reddish clay sand where they could safely settle. They were further asked to name their new settlement after the River Pra.





"They made that effort and walked for several months before eventually arriving at the place. When you are entering Pram, there is a stream called Namonsua my grandfather who was leading them sent a delegation ahead for the search. The delegation came back and reported that they had found the place but said there was a stream in the way. My grandfather inquired if they could cross the stream, and they said the depth was just about a foot, so they can cross," he said.



He noted that the man who led the migration could not make it to the final destination. He described the death of the leader as a payment of the ultimate price that got the people of Pramkese to their ultimate destination.



"Actually, my grandfather, who was leading them, couldn't make it. They buried him before crossing the river. When you get to Pramkese right now, that grandfather of mine was buried in the sacred forest," he said.







Barimah Ofori Frimpong II cited the death of the chief who led their migration as some of the reasons underpinning festivals celebrated by various communities across the country.



He noted that a lot of festivals are usually celebrated to pay homage to ancestors who have contributed immensely to their generations.

"A lot of the time, people equate chieftaincy to fetishism, but that is not what it is. Consider how some of our ancestors led huge numbers from far places to our current destination. If we pour libation in their honour every year, is that fetishism? But the youth and the religious groups especially tend to equate it to fetishism," he said.



Barimah Ofori Frimpong II was enstooled as chief of Pramkese on July 26, 2016, after a chieftaincy dispute had led the town to be without a chief for about eight years.



He noted that his forefathers established the town with only four buildings, but the town over the last 300 years has grown with some 21 towns and villages under its authority.



