Prampram SHS student physically assaulted by housemaster

The student received 25 lashes on his buttocks

• Peter Opata Nyarko has been backlashed for canning a student mercilessly

• The student received 25 lashes on his buttocks



• According to reports, the student cannot even walk after receiving the lashes



The housemaster of Prampram Senior High School, Peter Opata Nyarko has been accused of mercilessly beating an unnamed student.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a blogger named Alex Charming averred that the student was given 25 lashes on his buttocks for asking a form one student to go for evening studies, otherwise known as preps.



The report alleged that no assistance from the school has been given to the student as he's been off school for some days because of his inability to walk around.



Though the information looks scanty on why the housemaster canned the student who has suffered bruises on his buttocks and some parts of his body in the viral video, the side of the housemaster's story was not told.

"Dear @gheduservice why should a housemaster be wicked to a student this way. Report reaching us indicate that the student in the video received twenty-five (25) lashes for asking a form one student to go for evening studies. Mr Peter Opata Nyarko is the name of the housemaster involved in Prampram SHS. The student can not walk due to the intensity of lashes received, and no assistance has been given to him. Ghana Education Service must investigate this and Justice must be served for the parties involved," the blogger reported.



In the same vein, a female student at Komenda SHS is suffering the same issue as her headteacher flogged her 40 times for going home without exeat.



The incident has been reported to DOVVSU for investigation



Watch the video of the bruised student's body below.



