Pratt, Baako, others ruled with the pen in defense of freedom – Gabby eulogizes

Kweku Baako, Kwesi Pratt and Kabral Blay-Amihere

Veteran journalists turned socio-political commentators, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. and Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, have been praised by Gabby Asare Otcere-Darko.

According to the Danquah Institute, DI, founder; the two veterans along with others like Kabral Blay-Amihere had earned their stripes by using journalism to defend freedom.



Gabby shared a photo of the Baako and Pratt in a September 21, 2022 tweet with the caption: “The men who ruled with the pen and did so ruthlessly in defence of freedom. We salute them! Kweku, Kwesi, Kabral and Kofi.”



Kweku Baako Jnr is currently Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper whereas Kwesi Pratt Jnr is the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper.



The two, along with Blay-Amihere, were among the most vocal journalists in the days of military rule with Pratt and Baako being jailed because of their journalism and activism.



They have become regular guests on radio and TV political talk shows, often leveraging on their experience and closeness to people in power to share perspectives on issues of national and international relevance.

Even though both men claim to be of the Nkrumahist ideology, they have abandoned the Convention Peoples Party, CPP of today.



Pratt is seen as being sympathetic to the opposition National Democratic Congress whereas Kweku Baako leans towards the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Blay-Amihere, a one-time Ghana Journalist Association, GJA, president; after ‘retirement’ from journalism served as a diplomat, he is a one-time ambassador of Ghana to the Ivory Coast and subsequently to Sierra Leone.





