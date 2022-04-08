Pray and support the government to move Ghana out of hardships - John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, has urged Ghanaians to pray and support the government as it puts in measures to get the country out of the current economic challenges.



The deputy minister said that it is true that Ghana is currently facing some hardships but the good thing is that the government has a plan to get the country out of these current circumstances, citinewroom.com reports.



“It is important that we empathize, appreciate and agree that we are not in normal times. Things are tough and prices are high. President Akufo-Addo acknowledged it and Vice President Bawumia also re-echoed it.



“… the good news is that they have showed us the way out and the plans to get Ghana out of the difficulty and so Ghanaians should be hopeful and pray and support the government so that all the good measures will come and redeem the country and put it on the path of prosperity,” he is quoted.