Pray for Bawku – Amadu Hamza to religious leaders

Municipal Chief Executive of Bawku, Amadu Hamza

MCE says situation in Bawku is becoming very dangerous

Teachers and health professionals are fleeing Bawku, MCE



Over 100 teachers have fled Bawku due to insecurity, GES



Municipal Chief Executive of Bawku, Amadu Hamza, has urged religious leaders in the country to pray for the capital town of the Upper East Region, which is currently in a state of insecurity due to chieftaincy disputes.



According to Hamza, the situation in the district has become very worrying because many government officials including health professionals and teachers are fleeing Bawku which has led to schools and health facilities ceasing effective operations, asaaseradio.com reported.



“… the recent conflict that has just visited us is something that is very worrying. I entreat the Mallams and pastors in Bawku to keep on praying for lasting peace in Bawku, I know they are doing a lot.



“And when there is lasting peace, we will have people going about doing their normal businesses. The women and our fathers in the market selling to get their daily bread - will be able to take care of their wards in schools.

“The hospitals that have not been functioning very well, in fact when the peace comes, the hospitals will continue to function, they should keep on praying,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Director of GES in Bawku, Azeriya Ayeriga, has indicated that his office has granted releases to over 100 basic school teachers.



According to Ayeriga, the teachers sort to leave Bawku because of the current insecurity caused by the constant fight between factions in the municipality.



The Municipal GES (Ghana Education Service ) Director also disclosed that parents had stopped about 2,247 pupils from going to school in order to keep them safe.



On March 16, 2022, it was reported that one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku.