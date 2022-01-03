Pray for our MPs so that there wouldn’t be chaos in Parliament - Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia with Speaker Alban Bagbin

“Pray for the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Lord to grant him the wisdom to properly govern this country to ensure development. Pray for peace in the country.

“Pray also for our Members of Parliament so that there wouldn’t be chaos on the floor of the house. We need peace in Parliament. I hope the parliamentarians here have heard it,” the words of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He made the pronouncement last Friday during a church service he attended in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi. He joined Christians at the St. Peters Cathedral Minor Basilica at Roman Hill.



He urged religious groups to pray for Members of Parliament at a time when the House has been censured by the public for chaotic incidents over the course of 2021.



The most recent face-off between MPs on the floor of the house was on 20th December 2021, when they were readying to vote on the controversial E-levy Bill.

The decision by First Deputy Speaker to vacate his seat for the Second Deputy, to allow him cast his vote was challenged by the Minority who moved to prevent that from happening.



The House was adjourned for the day and went on recess the following day without passage of the Bill.



The hung nature of the House where both NPP and NDC have 137 MPs apiece has proven a challenge for transacting business in the house.