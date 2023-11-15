Prayer does not cure depression, seek medical help – Dr. Frimpong Manso

File photo

Psychiatry Resident at the Patang Hospital, Dr. Edwin Frimpong Boakye-Yiadom, has advised people suffering from or experiencing symptoms of mental health to seek urgent medical care.

According to him, some people who are suffering from mental health problems often resort to prayers or visit some elderly people they know to try and find a solution to their problem.



Dr. Edwin Frimpong Boakye-Yiadom, however, urged patients to visit the various medical facilities in the country to speak to mental health experts about their situation.



He made this statement while discussing depression and suicide on Rainbow Radio Accra’s Frontline Morning Show with Kwabena Agyapong.

“Depression is very serious, and sometimes people even suffering from depression do not know that is what they are going through. Because they know once in awhile you will be sad, so it’s normal.”



“And that is why about 60 percent of the people who suffer from depression sit at home rather than going to the hospital. Most of them will go for prayers or seek an elderly person in the community, but that does not solve the issue.



The best thing is to seek medical care from an expert to help you deal with it,” he said on Rainbow Radio Accra.