Pre-burial service for Kofi Adda to be held at State House

Joseph Kofi Adda

A pre-burial service will be held for former Minister of Aviation Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on February 10, 2022, the family has confirmed to MyNewsGh.com.

It would precede the wake keeping, burial service and Memorial Thanksgiving Service on February 11, 12 and 13 respectively in Navrongo in the Upper East Region.



Mr Adda was a stalwart of the NPP in the Upper East Region. He served as MP for Navrongo Central for a total of thirteen years. He was a major power broker in the Upper East Region until his demise.



Kofi Adda died on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Legon Hospital where he was rushed for medical attention after he complained of feeling dizzy.

A source had earlier told MyNewsGh.com that he died of heart failure after an autopsy carried out at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.



He was 65 and is survived by a wife and two children.



Kofi Adda became a Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo in 2003 after he won the By-election in the constituency after the death of the incumbent then Deputy Minister for Communications and Technology, Mr John Setuni Achuliwor.