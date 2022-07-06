Pre-tertiary education workers strike: Builsa South MP faults government

Builsa South MP, Clement Apaak

The Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee in Parliament and Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Clement Apaak, has put the blame on the doorsteps of the Government over the ongoing industrial action by Teachers.

According to him, the government must be blamed for the current action that goes “affects approximately seven million children from KG to SHS nationwide”.



Addressing the media in parliament on 5th July 2022 in relation to the ongoing strike by the Teacher Unions, the MP noted said, “So we want to urge the government to immediately address the concerns of teachers so that they can go back to the classroom without any further delay.



"if this goes on for two to three days, it will be advisable for the GES to direct the school to be closed down for the safety and security of the students but alternatively, the government bears the responsibility of ensuring that the needful is done so that the teachers can go back to the classroom.”



Four teacher unions have declared a nationwide strike over the government’s inability to meet the deadline for their demands for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



This follows the expiration of a June 30 deadline the unions gave the government.

The unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).



At a joint press conference, by the education unions on the allowance, the teacher groups expressed disappointment at the government’s failure to heed their calls.



General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, who read the statement, disclosed that all their calls have fallen on deaf ears.



“We have been compelled under the current circumstances to publicly communicate to Ghanaians on our intention to go on strike have gone passed the June 30 deadline we gave government for the payment of Cost of Living Allowance.



"Consequently, we have decided to embark on strike from today, Monday, July 4, 2022. By this, we are informing the general public that we are withdrawing services in all the pre-tertiary education institutions. This includes teaching and non-teaching staff. “