Pregnant woman, 3 others die in accident on Kintampo road

A photo of the somersaulted Neoplan bus

• 4 people consisting of 3 women and a man have lost their lives in an accident.

• This comes after the driver run over a speed ramp



• The injured victims have been sent to the Kintampo North and South Government Hospitals respectively to receive medical care.



Four people have lost their lives in an accident that occurred on the Kintampo road on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



The deceased were 3 women, including a pregnant woman, and a man.



The accident occurred after a driver of a Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5865 run over a ramp while overspeeding.

This was disclosed by the driver’s mate in an interview with CitiNews.



The driver was travelling from Kumasi towards Gushegu in the Northern Region before the unfortunate incident happened.



The mate noted that his 'master' did not see the speed ramp because he was trying to open a bottled drink while speeding.



The injured victims were sent to Kintampo North and South Government Hospitals respectively to receive medical care.



The Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, and the National Ambulance Service were at the accident scene to rescue the trapped victims from the vehicle.