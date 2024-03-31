Pregnant woman dies after building collapses on her at Budumburam

The incident happened on Easter Sunday March, 31 2024 in the afternoon.

A 22-year-old pregnant woman has lost her life after a building collapsed on her during an ongoing demolition exercise at Gomoa Budumburam in the Central Region.

The incident happened on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, in the afternoon.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased, known as Serwaa, was asleep with her one and a half-year-old child in the room when the operator of the machine collapsed the building on them.



The pregnant mother died upon arrival at St Gregory Hospital, but the child survived.



The residents, in an interview, said they returned from church only to see an excavator razing down their houses. They appealed to the excavator operator to give them some time to relocate their belongings from the room but he refused and continued the demolition exercise.



While razing down the houses, the pregnant woman and her child who were asleep in the room got crushed when the building collapsed on them, resulting in her death.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St.Gregory government hospital morgue while the child is receiving treatment at the same hospital.



The demolition was to pave way for the construction of a market.



The Central Regional Coordinating Council earlier on urged the chiefs who are leading the demolition exercise to halt the operation but they declined.



Over 300 homeless residents who are sleeping in classrooms and churches among others are calling on the government for support.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the police for investigation.