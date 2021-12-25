Pregnant woman, husband, four others die in a car crash

Two vehicles rammed into a third vehicle

Six persons are feared dead following an accident at Ablekuma-Curve, a suburb in the Greater Region.

The accident according to an eyewitness account, involved a private vehicle with registration number GE 6850-12, a KIA truck, and another vehicle.



The private vehicle is said to have failed break and unknown to the KIA truck which was on the other lane crashed into the private vehicle.



The two vehicles rammed into a third vehicle.

The six persons included a pregnant woman and her husband who were on their way to seek medical attention at the hospital.



The accident has shocked residents in the area especially when Ghanaians prepare to celebrate Christmas tomorrow, Saturday, December 25, 2021.