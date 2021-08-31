Pregnant woman killed, head and other parts taken

Residents in Mankessim have called on the security agencies to intensify patrols in the area following the gruesome murder of a pregnant woman.
The residents said they were shocked to have seen the body of the pregnant woman lying in a pool of blood.
The woman had her head severed and other parts removed.
From the scene, the woman could have suffered forced labor as her fetus was also lying beside her lifeless body.
The residents said they are now living in fear because the issue of murder has gone high in the country with people being killed for ritual purposes.
They, therefore, want the Police administration to, with immediate effect, take steps to address the situation.
- We're tired of your internal bloodbaths – Suhum NDC to NPP
- Police arrest 3 suspects over beaheding of 13-yr-old boy
- Police gun down two highway armed robbers, arrest four others
- UK journalist shot dead: Is this a plot to disgrace the country or hunger? - Security expert asks
- Court jails labourer 25 years for shooting contractor
- Read all related articles