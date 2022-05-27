Pregnant women at Nkyenkyemen carry water to delivery room

Correspondence from Bono Region

Pregnant women at Nkyenkyemen, a farming community in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region are compelled to carry water to the health facility in the community because of the absence of a reliable source of water at the facility.



The Nkyenkyemen Health Centre serves communities in both Berekum West and Jaman South, so the situation where pregnant women have to carry water to the facility before and after delivery is impeding effective health delivery.



Residents indicate that the water situation at the facility should be given immediate attention by the authorities because that is the only health centre in the community.



Madam Yaa Nketiah, a resident of Atuna lamented about the situation and appealed to the authorities to provide a reliable source of water for the Nkyenkyemen Health Centre.

“There is no source of water at the facility so when you deliver here you have to go round looking for water which is not good. So we are appealing to the authorities to fix the situation for us”.



According to the Midwife in charge at the Nkyenkyemen Health Centre, Mawusi Peprah, nurses at the facility at times have to go the community in search of water a situation which at times poses some danger to pregnant women and their newly born.



“The situation at our health facility is not encouraging at all because we do not have a source of water at the facility. The situation is so serious that pregnant women have to bring water when they come to deliver which is not good for their health and that of the unborn baby”.



