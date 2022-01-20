Pregnant women to be given COVID-19 jabs

A person receiving COVID-19 jab | File photo

Pregnant women can now be vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced on Wednesday (19 January).

According to the GHS, recent studies across the globe including Ghana show that pregnant women are now safe to take the COVID-19 jab.



Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, the director-general of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said specific vaccines will be administered to pregnant women.



“We have done quite a lot of work. We at Ghana Health Service and all the other agencies who are working with us, we are all concerned about pregnant women, that is why we didn’t add them in the first one year of implementation.

“But now that we have enough evidence both international and local, we are now able to add pregnant women to it because it is effective and safe. There are studies in Ghana, we are collaborating, which we are even looking at effect on breastfeeding and so far it is safe, and that is why we are adding that to it,” Kuma-Aboagye said.



He added: “And then we have also recommended specific vaccines that can be used for pregnant women, just like we have specific ones for 15 year olds, those below 18 and 15 years.”



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the GHS will embark on massive education across the country on vaccinating pregnant women in the coming days.