Premix fuel politicization collapsing artisanal fishing

Fisherfolk attend to their boats | File photo

Source: GNA

Some fishers in the Cape Coast Metropolis have condemned the politicisation of premix fuel that was collapsing the work of artisanal fishers.

According to them, the short supply of the commodity, mismanagement and the sharp decline in a fish caught over the years have increased hardship in fishing communities.



“Already, there is a shortage, t the little that comes is highly politicised, the culture of politicising everything is getting out of hands, we need to be treated equally, after all, it is not for free”



Mr Yaw Tenkorang, a Fisher at Abrofompoano in Cape Coast, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday.



He said it was unfortunate fishers have not been able to go for fishing expeditions in preparation for the closed season in July because of the short supply of fuel at landing beaches.



Mr Suleiman Tahiru, a canoe owner noted that premix fuel diversion and the mismanagement of the distribution of premix fuel appeared to have reached their peak.

Adding his voice, Nana Kweigyah, President of the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CAFGOAG) was worried about the politics in the sale of the fuel which he noted had remained the driving force behind the mismanagement of premix fuel.



He said fuel supply and its related issues were a serious threat to the successful implementation of the 2022 closed fishing season.



“We look forward to the planned automation of the distribution and sale of premix fuel by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to bring relief”



“We also appeal to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and the National Premix Committee to as a matter of urgency, engage the LBCs, investigate them and take the necessary action”, he further added.