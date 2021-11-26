Prempeh College crowned winners of 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz

Prempeh College won their fifth NSMQ title

Prempeh College won their fifth National Science and Maths Quiz, NSMQ, title today, November 26, 2021.

They beat Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC, LEGON), and Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) in the 2021 edition of the keenly followed contest.



At the end of the contest, Prempeh College got 53 points with PRESEC and KETASCO getting 49 and 30 points respectively.



The knockout stage of this year's edition took place on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.



What started as contests between over 100 senior high schools across the country came down to the final three.

The dream of a seventh trophy eluded PRESEC whiles KETASCO would have to wait longer for their first trophy but for Prempeh College it was a befitting fifth in the own backyard.



Watch a playback of the contest below



