Prempeh College keeps making Asanteman proud – Otumfuo

Winners of NSMQ 2021

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has encouraged Prempeh College to continue to be a shining example of excellence in Education following their triumph at the National Science and Maths Quiz in host and win manner.

Otumfuo’s remarks come days after President Nana Akufo-Addo also commended Prempeh College for winning the 2021 edition of the NSMQ.



The ‘Amanfuo’ were crowned the champions of the national championship after they emerged victorious over the ‘Ɔdadeɛs’Presec and the ‘Dzololians’ (Keta SHTS) in the final contest on Friday, November 26, 2021.



Prempeh College won the contest with 53 points. Six-time champions, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon) came second with 49 points while Keta Senior High Technical School accumulated 30 points.



The Winners of this year’s NSMQ, Prempeh College presented the trophy to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at His Palace in Manhyia at an official ceremony.

The headmaster and the management of Prempeh College together with Primetime Limited and the three contingent of Prempeh College: Abdallah Abdul, Evans Oppong and Eden Nana Kyei Obeng observed the presentation.



The Chairman of Primetime, Mr. Kweku Mensa-Bonsu said it was needful to return to the palace to show gratitude to Otumfuo for the support granted during the competition by way of sending a representative witness the Grande finale of NSMQ.



The Quiz mistress, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufman was complimented by Otumfuo for her contribution as well as the Managing Director, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare and the coordinator, Mr. Stephen Yankee.



Otumfuo said he was proud of the team for their success and extended appreciation for all their efforts.