Preparations underway for the reconstruction of Apiate community

The devasting explosion left residents homeless and distraught

Source: GNA

Preparations are currently underway for work to begin on the reconstruction of the Apiate community project.

A total of 124 houses ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom apartments and other facilities would be constructed for the victims who were affected by an explosion which had so far claimed fourteen lives.



Mr Thywill Quarshie, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Apiate Disaster Relief Committee, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when we paid a visit to assess the state of the project.



"Earlier, some residents raised issues about the design of the project when it was presented to the community. All the concerns have been dealt with and most of the residents are satisfied with the designs and hope the government will start the project," the PRO said.



In addition, Mr Quarshie said, “about two weeks ago, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor and his Deputy, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, who doubles as the chairman of the Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Committee, visited the victims and assured them that all the necessary work had been completed so the actual work would begin soon".

He indicated that although the rains have set in, areas marked for roads have been graded while, other operators were also levelling the land, adding, "l believe that before the end of the month a sod cutting ceremony would be performed for the project to finally take off".



The PRO emphasised that Mr Benito Owusu-Bio would be inspecting the work done so far because it is part of the process to pave way for the project to commence smoothly.



Mr Quarshie expressed gratitude to individuals and corporate institutions who assisted them when the tragic incident happened and appealed to them to continue to donate to the Apiate Support Fund to help government raise the money required for the project.