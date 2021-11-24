Prepare for more fire if you’ll keep talking – Wontumi dares party office 'landlords'

Chairman Wontumi

Chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Chairman Wontumi has hit back hard at the supposed landlords of the party’s regional secretariat who have threatened to eject the party from the premises due to rents in default of 3 years.

Members of the family have since last week launched an offensive on the tenants for their failure to put the property in shape ever since they took occupancy in 2014, despite having had to hire the entire 3-storey building for a paltry GHC 1000 per month.



Media reports have been rife over the inability of the regional chairman of the party to fulfil his commitments to the landlords despite openly claiming to be the sole financier of the party’s rent of the house.



Some key members of the party, including the former Chairman of the party in the Fomena Constituency, Akwasi Anti Asamoah in a series of radio interviews has accused Bernard Antwi Boasiako of running a one-man show in the region, a situation he says accounts for the recent rants by the landlords.

But Bernard Antwi Boasiako who responded to the ongoing brouhaha in an exclusive interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM on Angel In The Morning monitored by Mynewsgh.com today accused the landlords of being manipulated by some persons who are bent on unseating him in the upcoming regional primaries where delegates would elect new leaders of the party.



He vehemently rejected claims that the party was in default of any rent on the facility and has challenged the supposed landlords to bring proof that the party had rented any property from them.



“I won’t keep quiet for them to soil my reputation, knowing that I have an election to contest soon; I will always respond whenever they come out with any lies”, he said.