Prepare for more floods – Ghana Meteo warns

Parts of Accra flooded in July 2022

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (Ghana Meteo) has warned Ghanaians, especially those in the southern parts of the country, to prepare for floods as the country is set to see more rainfall.

According to Joshua Asamoah, a meteorologist at Ghana Meteo, the heavy rainfall currently being seen in the northern parts of the country will gradually move to southern areas.



He indicated that the rainy season, this year, has stretched because the dry season came earlier.



“Usually, we will see this common weather in August but this year, there was a bit of a lag with the dry season coming earlier. The August weather we normally see before we get to the minor rainy season didn’t occur.



“The transition will persist for a long time, so we expect that by the end of September, places in the middle belt will start getting frequent rains before it gets to the coast somewhere in October.



“We should use the opportunity to prepare for the flooding,” Asamoah is quoted to have said in an interview on Citi News.



The meteorologist further stated that people living in low-lying areas must seriously consider evacuating to high grounds.

IB/DA