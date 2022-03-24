Prepare to pay higher charges, things are hard - Adum sex workers to customers

The increment in prices of everything has adversely affected sex workers at Kumasi

Commercial sex workers in Adum, Kumasi, have hinted at an upsurge in their daily charges due to the current economic hardships.



According to them, the current hikes in prices of make-up kits, wigs, dresses, etc coupled with the high cost of living in the country has informed their decision. They are therefore urging their customers to embrace the decision.



Some of these commercial sex workers who spoke to GhanaWeb said they have been too generous to their customers, and it was about time they do things that will better their lives.



They have therefore appealed to their regular customers to comply with the new directive so that they can also use it to heal their bitter living.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, these sex workers who ply their businesses at Adum-Kumasi said the night charge which used to be Gh¢150 is now shooting to Gh¢200 and Gh¢250 based on consent.

"We have no option but to increase the prices. This is because you wake up today and the next next day there's an increment in prices of fuel, utility bills, gas, etc. It affects us a lot, and we also need to do things that will redeem us from this hell," one of them told GhanaWeb.



"The increment in prices of everything has adversely affected our business. Now everything has increased and we can't afford anything. Nana Addo has increased everything and we also need to upgrade our charges. Alata Soap which used to sell at Gh¢1.00 has now increased to Gh¢5.00 and we find it difficult to buy. We can't buy common wigs these days due to economic hardships," another one revealed.



They also revealed that short-time charges that used to be Gh¢50 have now moved to Gh¢70.



"We are pleading with the men who come for our services to comply with the new prices. It's not our fault, the environment has compelled us to."