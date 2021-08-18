Prepare yourself for opportunities – Gayheart Mensah to youth

Gayheart Mensah, aspiring president of the Ghana Journalists Association

An aspiring president of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Gayheart Mensah, has charged the youth to prepare themselves for opportunities.

Although he is a believer in predestination, he equally believes one needs to take their future into their hands.



Addressing the concept of destiny in an interview with Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine on the LeaderBoard Series, he stated, “I think to a very large extent I believe in the concept of predestination. I may not be your typical everyday churchgoer, but I believe in the hand of God in all we do.



But in spite of that, a lot depends on us and the extent to which we carry ourselves.”



To him, there is no luck anywhere but argues the youth can only utilize opportunities presented to them “only if they’re prepared.”

He cited an example on the Myd Morning Show on preparing for opportunities.



“I worked at an organization with a gentleman who was very competent and I wanted him for a management role which had opened up. I called for his CV and realized he did not have a 1st degree. But his peers had master’s degrees. And I had to decide on making someone with a diploma boss over others with double master’s. I couldn’t do that and this is what I mean by preparing for opportunities.”



Gayheart who believes in mentorship and guidance has made it his mission to help young career men and women make sound decisions, and prepare for opportunities.



The experienced journalist ventured into the field to change the world through writing and has been doing that since.