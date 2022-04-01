Pres. Akufo-Addo justified my reasons for boycotting SONA 2022 – MP

Clement Apaak is the Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South Constituency in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), chose to listen to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from his living room.

Explaining why he boycotted the SONA, he stated, “I didn’t feel like going to sit and listen to the President in Parliament because I didn’t expect him to say anything new. I didn’t go to Parliament because of that and I was very right.”



He described SONA as a mandate of the constitution that requires the President to address the citizens at the start of the year “and be honest with them about the country’s current situation.”



According to him, President Akufo-Addo did no such thing but simply listed a couple of things “ignoring the concerns and complaints of the ordinary Ghanaian.”

The MP called out the President for not having the confidence to admit the country’s economy was spiraling. To him, President Akufo-Addo failed to present the true State of the Nation Address. “Did you hear anything about GDP or the National Debt Stock? He didn’t mention any of that because he knew something was wrong.”



Clement Apaak made his submission during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



