Presby Church Ghana to start a TV Channel, Presbyterian TV

Moderator of PCG, Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y. Mante at the launch of Presbyterian TV

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has signed a contract agreement with MIDO Productions Limited, a production company headed by Dominic Ansa-Asare to lead the establishment of a Television station for the church.

The project will begin 10 days after the signing of the contract and it is expected to be completed in less than 200 days.



The Moderator of the Church, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante unveiled the logo of the TV station and expressed joy for seeing the light of the project.



The Clerk, Rev. Dr. Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, signed the contract on behalf of the Church with the Director of Mission and Evangelism, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Sarbah, and Director for Church Life and Nurture (CLaN), Rev. Esther Oduro.

The Mission of the PCG is to uphold the Centrality of the word of God and through the enablement of the Holy Spirit, pursue a holistic ministry, so as to bring all creation to glorify God.



This the church seeks to do by mobilizing the entire church; improving church growth through evangelism and nurture; attaining self-sufficiency through effective resource mobilization; promoting socio-economic development through advocacy and effective delivery of social service; upholding the returned tradition and cherishing partnership with worldwide body of Christ.