Presby, Methodist, Catholic Universities receive presidential charters

President Nana Addo with some religious heads

Three more universities across the country have been granted Presidential Charters.

The three universities include: Methodist University College, Catholic University College and the Presbyterian University College.



Presenting the presidential charters to the universities on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that the universities will duly be monitored to ensure they maintain high standards.



He also reminded the universities that their charters can be revoked if they live below expectations.



“Having applauded Methodist University College, Presbyterian University College and Catholic University College, for the solid work done in getting this far, it is important that I draw their attention to sector 27 of Act 1023 which states that: ‘The President may on the recommendation of the Commission, through the Minister, revoke, vary or in any other way, amend the provisions of the Charter where the President considers that the revocation, variation or amendment is in the best interest of tertiary education in the country,’” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He further urged the three universities to continue to introduce innovative courses that will produce graduates needed to move the country forward.



President Akufo-Addo said: “As Chartered institutions, I ask them to continue to improve and to introduce more innovative programmes and courses that will equip their students with the requisite skills and competences needed to develop our country and transform progressively the economy.”



The new universities to have received their presidential charter brings to six, the number of universities that have received Presidential charter under President Akufo-Addo.



The All Nations University, Pentecost University and Ashesi University all received their Presidential charter under the current President.