Presbyterian Church appeals to govt to return mission schools to churches

The Moderator of the church, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

Many schools in the country are owned by faith-based organizations

The Presby church wants collaboration to train students with right values



Respect the history of education, the Presby church has appealed



The government has been petitioned to return all faith-based schools to the churches and other faith-based groups that set them up so that they can freely instill the tenets of their faiths in those institutions as much they require.



This, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has said, would help them also inculcate high morals and the right values in the students of these schools, reports graphic.com.gh.



The Moderator of the church, Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, explained that one of the reasons these schools have not been able to build the right values in their students has been because of the ‘secular institutions’ tag that has been linked to them.



“So, I wish to beg all future governments to respect the history of education in this country and move beyond what I call the binary understanding of the social space in terms of public and private,” he said.

The Moderator was speaking at the centenary celebration of the Children’s Service Ministry of the PCG in Accra.



He also called for collaboration in the upbringing of children.



“In the current hi-tech world controlled mostly by digital media, the content of some of the things that our children see on social media cannot be trusted and so we have to be very much alert as parents by having a digital mentality and a digital approach to parenting,” he said.



The centenary celebration was dubbed, “100 Years of Children's Service and Beyond: Christ Our Example.”



