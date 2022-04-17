1
Presbyterian Church inaugurates 200th Anniversary Planning Committee

Presbyterian Church Moderator Presbyterian TV Launch Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Saturday, inaugurated a Committee to plan activities for its upcoming 200 Years Anniversary celebration which is slated for 2028.

The 26-member-Committee among other tasks is expected to think through the future of the church, launch a historical documentation about the church, define ways and means to complete their cherished Kuntunse project under construction and attend to other incidental matters of importance to the church.

The Committee pledged to discharge its duties according to the rules of the church to ensure their spiritual and physical growth.

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who inaugurated the Committee, prayed that they got insight and vision to develop innovations and a future that would make the church achieve her vision of being “a Christ-Centered, Self-Sustaining and Growing Church.”

By this, they were not expected to give a replica of the operations from the past and that of the Basel Missionaries, but that which would develop the church as an ‘African National Church’ connected to the apostolic and the great national reform.

The Committee chaired by Reverend Dr Godwin Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, has other members as the former Moderator of the Church, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, Reverend Herbert Anim-Oppong, Reverend Enoch Adjei Pobee, Ms Eva Amegashi, Reverend Dr. J. W. Acheampong, Reverend Dr Charles Amarkwei, and Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye as members.

Others are Professor Mabel Asante, Reverend Benjamin Appiah, Dr. S. S. Y. Yirenkyi, Mr Richard Dua-Ansah, Dr. Philip Kankam, Mrs Paulina Afful Arthur, Mr Ezekiel Adjorlolo, Mr Moses Sasraku, Mr Patrick Owusu Armah, and Mr George E. Larbi.

Source: GNA
