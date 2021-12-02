Presbyterian University College, Ghana holds 15th Congregation ceremony

A total of 586 students graduated from the school

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contribution

The Presbyterian University College, Ghana has graduated successful students who satisfied all other requirements of Departments, Faculty and College Boards and are presented with a four-year Bachelor Degree Certificate on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Ramseyer Training Centre Auditorium, Abetifi-Kwahu.

The ceremony was organized to honour a total of five hundred and eighty-six (586) students who had their academic works on the university’s campuses; Kwahu (Abetifi) Akuapem (Akropong), Asante-Akyem (Agogo), Tema and Kumasi campus in the various academic disciplines offered by the university.



Among the total number of students who graduated, 324 are males representing 55 percent and 262 percent are females representing 44 percent.



Outgoing President of PUCG, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Adow Obeng, speaking on the theme “Thriving in Diversity: Lifelong from pandemic” said, the covid-19 pandemic has exposed the world to a serious challenge affecting the educational system which has called for the need to make reforms to meet the basic objectives of education in training graduates to fit into every country’s economy.



He added that the pandemic has created more opportunities for colleges and universities in Ghana to adapt to the change brought by the crisis.



Rev. Prof. Obeng has encouraged the government to support tertiary institutions particularly private tertiary institutions to assist them to play a crucial role in the education sector after the ruined effect of the pandemic.

He has therefore notified the government to provide ICT infrastructure to all educational institutions to train lecturers in online teaching training, increase investment to equip tertiary institutions especially the private non-profit institutions.



“Government must invest in ICT infrastructure in the country’s educational institutions, oversee online training for lectures, increase investment and support for non-profit institutions,” he said.



He disclosed the lack of government financial support for private tertiary education sectors stating that “The recent practice that excluded private universities from government’s support from the common fund such as GETfund need to be reinstated. Several efforts have been made to reconsider this but that yielded no result.”



Rev. Prof. Adow Obeng congratulated the Graduands for their gallantry in these challenging times admonishing them to use creativity in their study areas, networks and create connections among themselves. He advised that graduands must cultivate the habit of sharing ideas, strength, resources as a way of beginning business.



Breakdown of graduate numbers

The number of students who graduated from the various Faculties are Faculty of Law 32, Faculty of Science and Technology 54, Faculty of Development Studies 48, Faculty of Health and Medical Science 288, Faculty of Education 13, and School of Business Administration 151.



Out of 586 graduates in the various class divisions, 83 made First Class, 275 made Second Class Upper, 216 made Second Lower Division. There was no student who made a Pass. However, only 12 students made Third Class. A mark deserving a commendation.



New programme



At the 15th Graduation Ceremony, the University presented its first batch of students with Bachelor of Law (LL.B) from the Law Faculty. Twenty-five (25) registered to write the Ghana Law School entrance examinations, out of this number, sixteen students (16) representing 50 percent passed the examination successfully. A difficult accomplishment that was achieved.